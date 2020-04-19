“How many degrees of separation?” is a fun game in normal times as we impress others with our connections to people deemed important. In these abnormal times, each of us is likely only one degree separated from someone affected by COVID-19.
As time marches on, COVID-19, or its debilitating consequences, will come knocking on our own doors because COVID-19 does not discriminate. Regardless of political affiliation, religious belief, ethnicity, age, education or economic bracket, we’re all at risk.
Many people have risk during ordinary times: hunger, homelessness, poverty, and abuse are barriers that prevent people from fully contributing. As a future social worker, I am aware of unjust systems which perpetuate these oppressive patterns. In our current crisis, I am even more aware of how suffering is exacerbated beyond comprehension.
I am one degree removed from people whose previously precarious lives look like cakewalks compared to the lives they are living now. I also have close friends — well-educated and contributing members of society, mind you — who have "done everything right," and now risk losing all they have worked for and falling into poverty’s inescapable trap.
Now is the time to set aside our differences and act. Continuing to point fingers at others and shake our fists at politicians will get us nowhere.
Instead, for those of us who can, let’s provide resources to all in need. Let’s dig into our personal pockets and advocate within our organizations to open up funding streams and adopt flexible policies to address this shared need. Proactively addressing COVID-19’s impact is imperative for societal well-being and just might save our own lives in the process.
Beth Winterfeldt
St. Peter
