That was a very powerful picture on The Free Press' front page June 12. A lone man, holding a sign protesting the killing of George Floyd.
On the sign were the words: "Life is Sacred." Those three words are an important reminder to us all that life really is sacred.
But then we also must remember we live in a country wherein on Jan. 22, 1973, the highest court in the land — the U.S. Supreme Court —ruled that aborting/killing of pre-born babies legal.
Since that horrible decision, we have killed 63 million babies in the country.
Life has become cheap and meaningless to many people. But to God and His people life still and always will be sacred. Even if the Supreme Court says different.
As a believer in God and as a believer in the Holy Bible, I believe that the world and especially the United States are being judged by God.
First, we got hit by the COVID-19 coronavirus. Secondly, we got hit with an economic depression. Thirdly, we got hit with riots and a breakdown of society.
What's next, perhaps a worldwide crop failure?
Surely, we are under God's judgement and we deserve it for our rebellion and our sin.
We have sown a lot of sin in our country and we are reaping a lot of brokenness and misery as a result.
Galatians 6:7 — "Be not deceived, God is not mocked; for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap."
Hosea 8:7 — "For they have sown the wind and they shall reap the whirlwind."
Our country's problem is sin, and the answer is repenting for our sin and looking alone to Jesus Christ to save us.
William Cooling
Madelia
