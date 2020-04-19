This is a matter of life-or-death, as are many things during the COVID-19 time. Statewide, nearly all large gatherings have been banned for the time being except one: Minnesota state prisons.
While federal agencies and Minnesota county corrections have been swift and aggressive in release and diversion methods inside their walls, Minnesota State prisons have been slow. Containing large populations in tightly confined space, prisons present severe vulnerability to virus spread for inmates, staff, their families, and society at-large.
Indeed, inmates and staff across the state have reported that mitigation strategies are not possible and/or not being followed.
There are plenty of examples of solutions to this problem. For example, Hennepin and Ramsey counties have reduced their jail populations by nearly 25% in the past few weeks.
Solutions include releasing vulnerable, low-level, non-violent offenders who have little time left in their sentence. Corrections still continue for those released through the program including work, educational, and vocational release alongside the use of Electronic Home Monitoring systems.
Other states and counties are also reducing new admissions to correction facilities and using the same release programs to divert similar, low-risk, pre-trial offenders.
There is a bill in the state Legislature by Rep. Carlos Mariana-DFL, that gives the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) increased authority and discretion for release during this time. The inaction of state prisons rests less on individual prison decision-making and more on the lack of authority the DOC has to authorize such action.
It's important to note such release is far from reckless, as officials are rigorously scrutinizing and vetting each case of release. Support release, support the bill and support life.
Patrick Clark
St. Peter
