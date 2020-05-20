I have never liked Donald Trump, from watching his obscene lifestyle in the 1980s to his idiotic persona while he was an actor, right up to present day. I will go to my grave proud of never once liking the man.
I was raised Catholic and amongst the wonderful loosely-based Bible quotes my mom said frequently was, “He who exalts himself shall be humbled.” So, I leave Donald Trump in the hands of whatever vision of the universe you might hold. Because, here’s where I am.
My mom is 83 years young and living by herself in a small apartment in Iowa. She still has to go to the grocery store. She still has to interact with people. My mom is a unique and magnificent woman and I want my children to remember her. I’m her baby, so my kids are still kind of young.
So, I’m asking for an answer from anyone. Why are our mayor, governor and president not all legally mandating that the nose and mouth be covered of every citizen entering enclosed spaces? It’s proven to drastically reduce infections and is being used in successful countries.
So, I look forward to your answers.
Tip: If your answer involves your personal freedom, shame on you for saying your freedom to leave your mouth and nose uncovered outweighs my mother’s right to live. Frankly, I’m not ready to let my mom go just yet.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
