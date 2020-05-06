I support Gov. Tim Walz. The leadership he has shown and the steps he has taken in regards to COVID-19 have been based on science which is how it should be.
That being said, we cannot remain in lockdown forever.
I compare the current situation to global warming. We know the dangers that global warming brings with it. We also know how to fix it. We could solve global warming today if we instituted extreme measures. Close all coal burning plants, limit how much people can drive and so on. Of course we can't do that.
The economic and social impact would be too great. Yet neither can we do nothing. In other words, we have to find a middle ground.
It is the same with our response to COVID-19. We can't keep everything closed for six months. Yes, this would probably save lives but the impact socially and economically would be extreme.
I don't mean to sound callous, but we could also save lives by lowering the speed limit to 45 mph on our interstates. We aren't going to do that and neither can we stay in lock down forever.
I trust Gov. Walz to make the right decisions.
Troy Schoeneberger
North Mankato
