On Friday, March 27, at 1:52 p.m., I found myself in the back of a police vehicle for the first time. The officer who forcefully grabbed and pushed me would say I was being “detained for obstruction.”

The truth is, I was taking a COVID 19 social-distancing walk near my home in Old Town Mankato when two police vehicles pulled up across the road and officers began yelling and pointing their guns at a black man who was face-down on the pavement with his hands on his head. Being a social worker, I know that when you see a black man on the ground and an officer with a gun, you don’t walk away.

After being released from the vehicle, I was overwhelmed with support from the black community who had shown up to hold these officers accountable. I began walking away, trying to make sense of what had just happened.

I couldn’t help but think about what would have happened if I was black. I was grabbed and pushed, but not injured. I was detained, but not arrested. I was holding my iPhone, not placed in handcuffs. I got to go home.

I wasn’t treated well by any stretch, but I knew that the level of respect I was getting, low as it was, was due to one thing overall: the color of my skin.

Throughout the rest of my day, I could not stop the tears of frustration and sadness. There were so many horrible things that could have happened had I been a different person and that do happen every day.

It’s time for officers to trade their force and aggression for compassion and integrity.

Katie Farmer

Mankato

