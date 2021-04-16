Some people believe that the Democrats stole the recent election by fraud. The lack of credible evidence supporting that contention doesn't seem to deter them.
After JFK was assassinated, the Warren Commission conducted a thorough investigation and concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone. But some people insisted that he had been backed by Castro/J. Edgar Hoover/LBJ/the Mafia/the KGB/all of the above.
Hitler's last days have been well documented. He dictated his last will, married his long-time mistress, then shot himself with a pistol. His attendants carried out his last order by dousing him with gasoline and incinerating his body.
By the time the Soviets arrived on the scene, they found no identifiable remains. This led to the theory that he had somehow escaped, possibly to Argentina. Years later, a magazine cover depicted a white-haired Hitler over the caption, "Why won't they let me go home?" It was intended as a satire, but not everyone was convinced that he had died in that Berlin bunker.
People tend to believe what they want to believe. I'm convinced that Elvis is still alive. I saw him in a grocery store three years ago. He was cleverly disguised, but he was humming "Love Me Tender."
James A Booker
Mankato
