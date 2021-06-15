After reading your June 10 article on a recent Critical Race Theory presentation on its implementation in our schools, I would encourage readers to make an effort to look up CRT on their own. This topic merits further attention.
They will find CRT meets the dictionary definition of an ideology; "a system of ideas and ideals, especially one which forms the basis of economic or political theory and policy."
Foundational principles of CRT state that whites are inherently racist which results in white supremacy being institutionalized in all societal systems and structures. Not only does CRT define the problem based on race, it also advocates for a solution which involves the complete restructuring of many building blocks of our republic. Further research will give the reader additional insight into the building blocks it would like to remove.
These include freedom of speech, due process, values of color-blindness and success based on merit to name a few. This proposed societal restructure under CRT will be based on a regressive race-conscious redistribution often identified as equity, one of CRT's favorite buzzwords.
Readers will learn equity within CRT is not fair or impartial, but rather masks bias and deception in practice.
CRT's foundational principles divide us as a nation and advances racial enmity. Instead, I believe most readers would agree schools would be better served focusing on teaching the importance of critical thinking skills and supporting strong character development of their students. The hope of a better functioning society depends on it.
Peter Pytlak
North Mankato
