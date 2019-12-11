As one of the more critical and outspoken people of the city of Mankato's leader, I believe that I should clarify why.
It isn’t to condone or condemn my actions. It was never my intention to have my words used to cause harm. As my words were never out of spite or malice. I have been misunderstood, confused and frustrated at the city and by its leader.
Our we supposed to allow complacency take hold? Our we will suppose to blindly agree and follow the city’s leader? Or are we the guardians of liberty, law and our pursuant of happiness? Is it not our responsibility as citizens and Americans to uphold these truths and inalienable rights?
I believe in Mankato and its potential to do better. To continuously strive to do better for its citizens that work and live here. We must always strive to do better, be better, and not rest on our laurels.
Winston Churchill said "criticism may not be agreeable, but it is necessary. It fulfills the same function as pain in the human body. It calls attention to an unhealthy state of things.” You may not always agree with my criticism of the city’s leaders and the current state of Mankato. You may not even be able to see it from my eyes.
Know that I am not against you, rather I am for us. As one unified community strengthens in a common cause to do better and be better.
Mark Gustafson
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.