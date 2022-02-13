There are 24 hours in a day, roughly 720 in a month. Some local adolescents wanted to keep one to two of those hours to themselves to talk among each other about issues peculiar to them as young people of color.
Not everyone was happy about this. Some adults in the area went to social media to criticize these young people and thereby display some of the same insensitivity that might have encouraged the young people to form their group in the first place. A smaller subset of these adults included elected leaders who found time in their busy schedules to add to the chorus of criticism.
What else happened this week?
(1) It came to light former President Donald Trump routinely tore up documents legally required to be preserved by his administration for the National Archives.
(2) It came to light President Trump took with him to Florida boxes of documents that illegally included material labeled top secret.
(3) Investigators discovered gaps in the presidential phone record for Jan. 6, a record that, like other government documents, is legally required to be preserved complete and unaltered.
(4) The Republican National Committee declared the following acts legitimate political discourse: calling for violence against the vice president and speaker of the house, committing violence against Capitol police, destruction of government property and records, urinating and defecating in the halls of Congress.
In short, those who found time to criticize local young people might aim a little higher. There are bigger things to be outraged by.
Richard Robbins
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.