I read the article regarding the forum on policing. It seems so many want law enforcement when it benefits them but do not want them to do the job they were hired to do.
Everyone would like to pick out particular incidents which they did not agree with. It is human nature to do this in all of society. Everyone has the ability to make choices, not everyone can do this in a split second.
Law enforcement officers are put into situations, not of their choosing, and are expected to make split second decisions.
The folks who are choosing to criticize must ask themselves if they are capable of doing this.
Can you take the negative comments when you are doing your job?
The powers that be and the media should ask themselves also.
Ruby Mehr
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.