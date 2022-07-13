I can't help but respond to a couple of recent "My View" opinions in The Free Press.
One is from Ron Yezzi (July 3). Mr. Yezzi begins with "Regarding his abortion opinion, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito exhibits twisted reasoning." He is the one with twisted reasoning. I think he really believes what he writes.
Another is from Yuri Hong (July 7). Ms. Hong presents a false argument against life as well. She writes about the rights of United States citizens. She goes on about how our Constitution protects us from being forced to donate blood. We're not talking about donating blood or being an organ donor. We are talking about human life.
Let's look at Ukraine. Most will agree when the Russians kill women and children in malls and schools in Ukraine that that is an atrocity. Reasonable people call that murder. The same can be said about a pregnant woman and baby killed in an automobile accident. If the other driver is negligent, he's charged with not one but with two murders.
The total number of abortions in the U.S. from 1973-2020 is 63 million. There were 930,000 U.S. abortions in 2020, 2,548 abortions per day, 106 abortions per hour. One abortion every 34 seconds.
We're considered a civilized country. Abortion is murder. These aborted babies had their whole life ahead of them. It's sad that many in our society do not value human life. God have mercy on the United States.
Duane Flemming
Waseca
