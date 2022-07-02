The Rapidan Dam has been an integral part of what makes the Mankato area an interesting and enjoyable dam place.
A dam bike ride on the Red Jacket Trail over the Red Jacket Trestle and to the dam store reminded me of what that dam means to this community.
A conversation with Jim, the dam store owner, opened my eyes to the dam history and to the countless dam visitors from near and far who record their enjoyment in the dam visitors’ book. “Save the dam,” is the message they send.
Take a look at "Future of the Rapidan Dam" on Blue Earth County's official website. Take the survey. After reading the material I support fixing the dam and saving a unique, interesting, and enjoyable part of our history. And, oh, that delicious dam pie.
Bill Wagner
North Mankato
Commented
