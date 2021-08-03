There have always been refugees. Lack of sufficient food, natural disasters, or nasty neighbors have repeatedly forced people to seek better surroundings.
According to the book of Genesis, the original family of Israel fled to Egypt to escape a famine. Wars inevitably cause societal displacement. The problem has a long and unpleasant history.
Currently we are seeing thousands of Hispanics requesting — sometimes demanding — entrance into our country because of intolerable conditions in theirs. At the same time, refugees from various parts of Africa and the Middle East are risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean and seek asylum in Europe.
Agencies which are designated to deal with them are overwhelmed. Spain, Italy, and Greece cry for relief.
How are we to deal with this desperate mass of humanity? The Trump administration was criticized for being too harsh. The Biden administration draws fire for being too lenient. Consider the range of possibilities: At one extreme, we could close the borders and deny all of them access. At the other end of the spectrum, we could welcome all comers with open arms. After all, many of our forebears came here as refugees.
But neither extreme would be satisfactory. This means that a hard determination must be made. Of course, the ideal solution would be to stabilize the sources so people would be content to stay where they are. This would be enormously difficult and costly to implement.
This leaves us with the problem of determining which refugees to admit and how to deal with the rest. This is a thankless job which will never satisfy everyone.
James A. Booker
Mankato
