Here is a very brief response to Ron Yezzi's April 8 My View, which I think is a promotion for expanding the role of federal bureaucracies.
One function of a federal bureaucracy — which I consider part of the administrative state — is rule making. They create, adjudicate and enforce their own rules.
I do not know how many federal bureaucracies there are today, but my guess would be well over 1,000, including millions of employees. They issue thousands of regulations every year.
Presumably the authors of the Constitution thought each branch of the federal government would resist encroachments by other branches. But the way I see it, the administrative state, part of the executive branch of the federal government, evolved to combine executive, legislative and judicial powers creating about three-quarters of all federal law.
The accumulation of power in the same hands under the cover of "democracy" is, I think, what the founders tried to prevent. In Federalist Number 47, James Madison called that the "very definition of tyranny."
In 1912 President Theodore Roosevelt warned: "Behind the ostensible government sits an enthroned invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people..."
There is no question the size and scope of the administrative state has grown over the last century. Rather than further expansion, I prefer reasonable deconstruction. In my view that would not result in "oversimplified traditional individualism."
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
