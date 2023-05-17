Virtually daily, Republicans and surrogates supply another monumental outrage. Now, anticipating electoral or policy defeat, Republicans cavalierly change the rules.
Confronting a likely reproductive-freedom popular initiative this November, Ohio Republicans forced an August referendum, raising the requirement for voter-passed state constitutional amendments from simple-majority (more than 50%) to 60%. The obvious motivation: torpedoing the pro-choice measure.
Even more outrageous: Republicans’ brazen attempts to stack the electorate by suppressing youth (age 18-29) voting.
In recent elections, youth voter turnout has increased, and youth voting has favored Democrats lopsidedly. Among young voters nationwide (2020), Biden defeated Trump 62%-35%. In congressional voting, young voters favored Democrats 67%-32% (2018) and 63%-35% (2022).
Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy proposes amending the Constitution to strip voting rights from 18- to 24-year-olds, unless they pass a civics test (exempting police, firefighters and military members). Citing “safety” concerns (guffaw!) Texas Republicans are pushing to categorically ban campus polling places, and virtually everywhere, Republicans frenetically crusade to suppress youth voting by any means necessary.
Some conservatives, like Islamophobe Brigitte Gabriel, favor raising the voting age to 21, even 28.
Following Republicans’ 2022 electoral underperformance, blaming “radical indoctrination,” Wisconsin former Gov. Scott Walker stated “younger voters are the issue.” Writer Victor Shi notes, “Republicans are terrified of Gen Z — and their efforts to silence us will not work.”
Young American voters get it! The party that suppresses their votes, dictates forced birth on pregnant women, torpedoes all common-sense gun measures (notwithstanding America’s nonstop parade of horrific mass shootings), denies and blockades combating global warming, silences educators and censors (school/public) library books wholesale, viciously assaults and erases transgender youth and demonstrates blazing hypocrisy on the national debt doesn’t deserve their support.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
