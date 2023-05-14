Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central Minnesota and south central Minnesota, including the following counties, in central Minnesota, Sibley. In south central Minnesota, Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Watonwan. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Several structures are flooded and some sandbagging operations are continuing in Comfrey. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 24 hours with up to another 2 inches expected through Sunday morning. Additional flooding is expected to develop within the warned area overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mankato, New Ulm, North Mankato, St. Peter, Lake Crystal, Le Center, Springfield, Winthrop, Nicollet, Kasota, Courtland, Butterfield, Lafayette, Hanska, Comfrey, Cleveland, Judson, Oshawa, New Sweden and Ottawa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&