Today's politics in America are toxic, not beneficial, to our society.
Vehement political dialog of hate between liberals and conservatives is exactly what our adversaries promote and love to see.
We are better than this.
The fundamental constitutional values we have defended for centuries are gradually decaying and eroding. We have become more fragile as hate groups fester like a bad wound.
Power, money, racism, lack of term limits and campaign financing all have to go. It will not commence from those we elected but from "we the people."
For starters, how about no ads or campaigning until six months before the election?
As an educator, I know without question, most of our population is law abiding, of strong moral value and appreciative of our good fortune to be Americans.
We all need to have our voices heard, register to vote and pray for a healing from within.
Jerry Mosca
North Mankato
