This is a well contested election in which the contrast between the Democrats and Republicans is stark and clear. I suggest that we choose competence, integrity and compassion over chaos, confusion and corruption.
It starts at the top of the ticket where Joe Biden and Kamala Harris bring to the White House calm, respect and years of capable leadership focused on helping people.
It continues with Sen. Tina Smith, one of the smartest and most capable leaders I have known and worked with. When I served in the Minnesota House, she was a go-to person for issues related to my district because she understood us well and did the hard work to help us.
Dan Feehan offers a special opportunity for new, effective leadership in Washington. I deeply respect Feehan’s remarkable life experience of service to others. Feehan is a thoughtful leader who listens well and continuously demonstrates that he will focus on the needs of the people of our district when he represents us in the Congress.
Contrast the DFL team with the incessant chaos created by our president, the bombastic rhetoric of the GOP Senate candidate, and the corrupt use of taxpayer-funded mailings by Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
Biden, Smith and Feehan have all demonstrated the ability to work with others and to get the job done.
Americans need unity now more than any other time in my life. Let’s send Biden, Smith and Feehan to Washington to help us create a new America where we work together and support each other as we try to build stronger communities and better lives for all.
Clark Johnson
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.