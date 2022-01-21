Regarding Jan. 9: “Our View: Education: Diverse teacher recruitment pays." Racism is defined as “prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against other people because they are of a different race or ethnicity.”
In the Minnesota Legislature, Democrats introduced legislation to fund race-specific programs in housing, health care, education, and even energy policy. Last year, multiple new programs were created to hire more black teachers.
Their goal is to narrow the educational achievement gap in our schools by having Black teachers teach Black students.
White students in our state are on par with white kids nationally. Black students are well below Black students nationally. Democrats believe Black students will learn best from Black teachers, and their first step to segregating our schools is to create separate classrooms with Black teachers.
Democrats made the same arguments for segregation 100 years ago. It was and still is the wrong direction for our country. Schools are already partnering with Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) to segregate kids, teach white kids they are implicitly biased while teaching Black students that their white friends are racist.
School policies that use race as a lens to view everything re-create segregationist policies that different races require separate treatment.
There will always be an educational achievement gap, but it isn’t only about race. A nearly identical gap exists by socioeconomic status by identifying who is on free or reduced lunch programs. We can narrow this gap without segregating children by race.
This MLK day, embrace Martin Luther King Jr.’s message to our children who shall “live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."
Rep. Jeremy Munson
Lake Crystal
