With millions of Americans out of work, whole economies shut down, and a global pandemic on our hands, it is safe to say that we are facing a real crisis.
Recently, President Donald Trump requested that more money be put into the Paycheck Protection Program, one of the main federal programs designed to help individuals and small businesses like so many here in southern Minnesota.
Last week, Senate Republicans drafted a bill required to keep the program afloat.
It was two pages long, just 25 lines. It contained no policy changes. It simply increased the amount of money available in the loan forgiveness program from $350 billion to $600 billion.
Obviously, the need is urgent. There is not reason to dither or delay. However, Democrats in both the Senate and the House rejected it.
They claimed it was not broad enough. Fine, but the changes the Democrats wanted to make, like lifting work requirements for extended benefits and including minority depository institutions, are policy changes.
These policy changes require debate. Such debates are for another time.
This is the latest example of the Democratic Party using these emergency aid packages to cram down some of the preferred policies off of their dream list, like when they unsuccessfully tried to put the Green New Deal in the last $2 trillion emergency aid package.
This sounds all too familiar. Remember it was Democrat Rahm Emmanuel, the former mayor of Chicago, who was quoted as saying that it was a terrible thing to let a crisis go to waste.
Congressional Democrats certainly haven't wasted this one. They continue to dither while everyday Americans anxiously sit and wait.
We deserve better.
Jerry Lucas
Lake Washington
