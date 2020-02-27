Regarding Don Strasser's recent letter to the editor, "Americans Need to Dump Trump."
This is where you are wrong.
Our founding fathers did not intend an impeachment to be political. Therefore, the Democrats effort was actually contrary to the Constitution.
An impeachment is supposed to be bi-partisan. You do not impeach a president just because you don't like him.
He was not guilty of impeachable offenses. If Trump was a Democrat, there would never have been an impeachment.
I am in favor of getting away from dependence on fossil fuels. We are moving in that direction. Yes, mankind is speeding up global warming but has a negligible effect.
Read the facts. The Earth has been warming for the last 15,000 years. That will continue with or without humans.
The Affordable Care Act had a few good provisions but basically was a disaster. I was forced to stop insuring my employees when the cost of our health insurance went up 400%.
I do have an answer to the insurance issue but not room here for that. I will agree with Strasser on the minimum wage increase.
Socialism for the rich?
If Bernie Sanders gets elected we will have socialism for everyone. Is that what you want?
The Democrats do not have a viable candidate who can beat Trump.
Prepare for four more years of Trump. The only problem with this is that the Dems will get nothing done and spend the next four years trying to dump him.
Sorry, ain't gonna happen.
Gary Lindsay
North Mankato
