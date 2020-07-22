Students in my American government class often ask, “What is the difference between a Democrat/liberal and a Republican/conservative?”
My answer has become direct, simple and spot-on.
“Liberals make decisions and policy based on emotions. Conservatives make decisions and policy based on reason, logic and common sense.”
Leigh Pomeroy pulls the curtain closed ignoring the facts regarding Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s comments and his lack of support of not only the 1st District but also the state of Minnesota. The congressman was on target highlighting the fact that Minneapolis/Minnesota Democratic leadership is responsible for the decisions they made resulting in Mayor Jacob Frey ordering the Minneapolis police to stand down and relinquish the 3rd police precinct to the rioters resulting in the precinct being destroyed, Lake Street businesses burned to the ground and Gov. Tim Walz taking no action to stop the mayhem until the fourth day of rioting.
Then the governor has the temerity to ask the federal government for $500 million to rebuild the area he and Mayor Frey let burn to the ground.
When will the excuses stop? When will the whining stop? When will Democrats take responsibility for their failed policies and the results? Most importantly, when will Minnesotans stop voting liberal and hold all officeholders responsible for their bad decisions?
Instead of complaining and deflecting responsibility Democrats, including Dan Feehan, Pomeroy and Gov. Walz, must be spotlighted for what their policies are, failures after failures.
Kurt Schroeder
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.