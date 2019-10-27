I seriously doubt Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee for president in 2020. So what do Democrats do?
Any Republican nominee is going to appear reasonable in comparison to the narcissist Trump. I understand the support for Elizabeth Warren and Sanders (who are far out fundraising the moderate candidates). I even like most of their ideas. However, would either of those candidates be able to attract any Republican votes? Would conservative or moderate Democrats vote for them?
There are three moderate candidates still running for the nomination — Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.
Klobuchar made an impressive performance in the last round of debates which helped her fundraising immediately. But I don't think she could come all the way back to be a frontrunner.
So at this time, I recommend we Democrats vote for the man of experience — foreign and domestic policies, ability to work with Congress — Joe Biden.
Curt Ericson
Mankato
