When Paul Wellstone went to speak with students, he often asked them to write what came to mind when the word “politics” was mentioned. He recalled that students responded with words such as “phony,” “big money” and “promises never kept.”
Unfortunately, much of this remains true for us as young adults and for many others in our society today, and this is epitomized in the Enbridge Line 3 project.
The indigenous communities that this pipeline would impact have made it clear that this pipeline violates treaties, is a form of violence against their communities and the earth, and they do not want it.
Line 3 is also based on transporting a dirty, outdated form of energy that would add to the devastation of climate change future generations such as ours would inherit. When issues have erupted with similar projects in the past, it has wreaked havoc on our water and environment.
As a party, we cannot claim to advocate for a healthier planet or an equitable society while supporting a project that destroys them. Nor can we be one Minnesota or whole as a nation until indigenous voices are listened to and treated justly.
When Wellstone was confronted with those students’ cynicism, he decided to run for Senate to show that politics could be about improving people’s lives and lessening human suffering. Today, the ball is in the court of our current leaders to do the same and provide hope to our generation by living up to the values they claim to profess.
We urge President Joe Biden, Gov. Tim Walz, and everyone in our party and our government to stop Line 3.
Chris Russert
President, College Democrats
Minnesota State University
