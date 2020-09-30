What am I missing? The House and the Senate have both presented there own versions for the next round of financial relief for individuals, families, businesses, etc.
The House version is more generous to individuals and families than what the Senate has proposed. The House will not approve the Senate version of financial relief because it is "not generous enough."
So the Democratic House would rather the American public get nothing rather than the less generous relief proposed by the Senate. Those Democrats sure have high principles.
Phil Peterson
Cleveland
