My opinion about potential danger to our rights, freedom and democracy differs from what President Joe Biden said in his Thursday evening "Battle for the soul of the nation" prime time TV address; not a joke (Smile).
With a Democratic president and Democratic controlled House and Senate, we had an absolute party devotee type government since 2020 — supported by mainstream media —telling everybody what to think and what to do.
And as elected officials' tenure increases and they assume more power and control in our representative republic, their fidelity to the Constitution sometimes seems to diminish.
The Constitution protects individual rights. Truth is, it is purposely anti-democratic in the sense that it sets up a series of limits on what a democratically elected government can do to the people and the states.
If it comes to that the Supreme Court is the final arbiter of the law.
It must follow the Constitution and statutes in order to maintain its legitimacy.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
