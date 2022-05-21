I am a Vietnam veteran, having served a total of 5 1/2 years in Vietnam in both military and civilian capacities.
I can tell you that all the demonstrations against the war here in the United States extended that war and cost many American deaths. The demonstrations encouraged North Vietnam to not give up.
We had the war won after the Tet invasion in 1968. We could have pushed north and finished it. Instead, our politicians began a withdrawal.
A Free Press article published Sunday refers to 1972. We were already in the process of withdrawal. Why the demonstrations? Just foolish people who just wanted attention.
Gary Lindsay
North Mankato
