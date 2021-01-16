Minnesota Democrats, including some here in the immediate Free Press area, are showing their true levels of hypocrisy.
There have been ridiculous calls from former DFL legislators and party activists that Rep. Susan Akland resign because of comments she made about mask wearing. Rep. Akland has stated that these comments were taken out of context.
Yet in mid-August, DFL Rep. John Thompson, then candidate Thompson, used the most profane of profane language at a protest/rally in Hugo. Thompson also wore a “KKKroll” T-shirt, in reference to Police Officer's Federation of Minneapolis President Lt. Bob Kroll, beat an effigy of Kroll's wife and mentioned burning down the city!
In response to a letter from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officer's Association, DFL Speaker Melissa Hortman wrote in a letter dated Sept. 7, 2020, that Thompson had apologized and that it was highly likely he would be elected. No mention of not supporting his candidacy.
A simple apology is all it takes as a DFLer to clear them self of screaming profanities, beating an effigy of a police officer's wife and talking of burning down a city?
Yet a comment about mask wearing, taken out of context, is worthy of resignation? Seems to me that the DFL, who are quick to label Republicans as sore losers, are really the sore losers here.
As the legislative session moves along, I believe all residents of 19A, along with the entire state will benefit from the work of Rep. Akland.
Akland's conservative, Christian leadership is a welcome, much needed and refreshing change.
Peter J. Trocke
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.