Watching the news lately about the Democratic Convention sounds like the Dems still hate Trump. Nothing new there.
As soon as Trump beat their golden girl Hillary they have been trying to get rid of him. He's still there.
They are constantly complaining about the economy is in the tank. That's because of the COVID-19 that hit our economy, but before this hit, the economy was booming.
I want to hear what the Dems are going to do about the liberal cities that are being run by looters and antifa as anarchy goes on continuously. Portland going on three months, Seattle, Chicago and even our Twin Cities. Little kids are being killed by gangs. Think about that.
What's being done about that? I don't hear a thing about that from the Dems.
Let me hear Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, Walz condemn this and what their plan to fix it is. He will defund the police. Yeah, that will fix it. Let the anarchists do what they want.
Obviously there are a lot more issues then the two listed above, but the 2020 election will decide which way our country will go. Do you want the country to go way left as the Dems are headed, or a more moderate way for our country?
Stan Rosin
Nicollet
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.