Citizens interested in what could happen to our government "of the people, by the people and for the people" should read George Orwell's "1984." It portrays what life could be like for the general public should all of their privileges and rights be denied them by a totalitarian government.
The radicals in the democratic administration have been working at that for decades and will use any crisis to get as many of their objectives as possible hidden inside their legislative bills.
We will probably never learn what percentage of money in a relief bill goes to our citizens who need it. It's a continuation of Obama's administration, where the former chief of staff is alleged to have said you never let a good crisis go to waste.
Take for example last summer's riots. I don't think it's coincidental that the destructive racial demonstrations occurred in cities and states under Democratic governors who didn't call in the National Guard on time. Also, who exactly was behind those illogical demonstrations of "defund the police"?
Even Minnesota's un-American representative Ilhan Omar was in on that one. Will the thousands of guards and strong fortifications around our capitol remain throughout Biden's administration?
I recently read the history of Hitler's rise to power, and I see similarities. His mobs smashing windows of Jewish businesses and his ever-present Storm Troopers.
Fortunately, one big difference in our country is that we don't have humans who have survived those first nine months of life being murdered in concentration camps.
It was stated in the media recently that Biden would undo some of Trump's damage.
There wasn't any damage, so Biden is doing it.
Leo Bromenschenkel
Janesville
