As farmers, we are tired of hearing Democrats like Dean Phillips, Angie Craig and wanna-be Dan Feehan bemoan how concerned they are about the problems in farm country.
They say they care, yet they refuse to support the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the trade deal with Canada and Mexico, by far our biggest trading partners. The economic benefit of this agreement is huge to farmers like us.
These same politicos whine about trade wars, China and Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Here’s a thought: Instead of trying to score points to stay in the good graces of Nancy Pelosi, communicate directly with the speaker and demand she bring USMCA up for a vote.
We are just plain tired of the Dems making excuses, shifting posture and blaming Republicans. They need to wake up and take responsibility for the agony that is moving across our state.
Don’t underestimate farmers; we're not that easily fooled. It’s obvious what’s really going on. By not moving forward with USMCA, the Dems feel they’re keeping President Trump from scoring a “win” — and that makes getting a trade deal with China that much more difficult.
It’s obvious that the Dems value political gamesmanship and the efforts to impeach the president much more than supporting their farmer constituents.
Our 1st District Congressman Hagedorn was the first elected official in Minnesota to support USMCA.
I laugh at every attempt to blame him for USMCA not being passed. It’s in the hands of Nancy Pelosi to move the vote forward. Tell her what she must do — that is, if you care about the health of farms and farmers and the future of rural Minnesota.
Mary Bartz
Sleepy Eye
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.