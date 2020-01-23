There is no denying that climate change is real. Even so, far too many people do just that as — aptly named — climate deniers.
They reject the objective, scientifically proven fact that our planet is warming at a dangerous rate. One of these reckless deniers is our very own congressman here in Minnesota’s 1st District: Jim Hagedorn.
For this reason, along with a litany of others, he’s got to go. Climate change is no less than a matter of life-or-death, and we need a representative in Congress who will treat it as such.
From a 2018 article in MPR News: “(Dan) Feehan, a Democrat, sees climate change as an urgent threat, using the U.S. military's position that it's a threat to national security...Hagedorn, a Republican, rejects the scientific consensus that it's mostly caused by humans.”
What’s more, Feehan is endorsed by the League of Conservation Voters’ Action Fund. The fund’s endorsement program seeks to “elect environmental champions who will address the climate crisis and advance a more equitable clean energy future.”
Unlike Hagedorn, whose solution is to “move people around,” Feehan recognizes the importance of taking real, measured action to combat climate change and its impact on future generations.
Our district clearly can’t risk keeping Hagedorn in office. As mentioned above, he denies the causation of climate change — as well as reports by the Pentagon and United States military on the devastating, lasting effects of climate change should nothing be done.
It seems that there is only one candidate who understands the seriousness of this threat, and that’s Dan Feehan.
Kaci Schneidawind
Mankato
