Rep. Jim Hagedorn's blind allegiance to the most corrupt and mean-spirited president in our history and the congressman's vote against the renewal of the federal Voting Rights Act are reasons enough to oppose his re-election.
There is substantial and indisputable evidence of President Donald J. Trump's abuse of presidential power and obstruction of Congress regarding his self-serving scheme against Ukraine and our nation. And based upon the Mueller Report, over 800 former federal prosecutors agreed that, if Trump were not president, he would be found guilty of "multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice."
Republicans like Hagedorn have chosen party over country, self-interest over principle, and subservience to a demagogue over conscience.
The House of Representatives recently passed an extension of the Voting Rights Act without a single Republican vote. Hagedorn and his fellow Republicans are determined to continue to allow the suppression of the votes of groups who tend to vote Democratic. Restrictions on college students, voter ID laws, reduction of polling hours, purging of voter registration lists, and gerrymandering have all been used to reduce Democratic votes.
To allow citizens in a democracy to be denied their fundamental right to vote deserves condemnation, not the reward of re-election.
Don Strasser
Mankato
