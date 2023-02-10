When the United States House of Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution “denouncing the horrors of socialism” last Thursday, it reminded me of just how much we’ve lost touch with the true meaning of socialism in this country.
To quote Noam Chomsky, “traditional socialism” is “the idea that people should be in control of their own destinies and lives, including the institutions in which they work, the communities in which they live, and so on.” This idea was so mainstream in the mid-19th century that, as Gillian Brockwell wrote for The Washington Post on July 27, 2019, “the first Republican president … was surrounded by socialists and looked to them for counsel.”
Indeed, as Martin Luther King Jr. said during the centenary celebration of W.E.B. Du Bois at Carnegie Hall on February 23, 1968, “Abraham Lincoln warmly welcomed the support of Karl Marx during the Civil War and corresponded with him freely.”
This week marks the 104th anniversary of the Seattle General Strike of 1919, which was, as Cal Winslow wrote in Radical Seattle, “the only time when workers in this country really ran a city, and those five days are to be celebrated, not forgotten.”
We’ve forgotten what socialism is because the Soviet Union appropriated the term in the early 20th century and, as Chomsky explained, “The West called (the Soviet Union) ‘socialism’ in order to defame socialism by associating it with this miserable tyranny.”
If we should denounce the horrors of anything, we should denounce the horrors of capitalism, for, as Albert Einstein wrote for Monthly Review in May 1949, “the economic anarchy of capitalist society is … the real source of the evil.”
Bruce Wenzel
Mankato
