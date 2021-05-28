In a May 25 letter to the editor in The Free Press, former Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, greatly mischaracterized my voting record. Mr. Considine accused me of not supporting law enforcement. Not only is he wrong, but his article was a shallow misrepresentation of the multi-subject omnibus bills voted on in St Paul.
Mr. Considine cited my vote against HF 1, a special session bill from October of 2020, as evidence that I do not support police. However, Mr. Considine wildly oversimplified this bill and its contents. HF 1 was a 166-page bonding bill that spent hundreds of millions of dollars on dozens and dozens of items.
Some of these items included $1 million for St. Paul to buy a theater, $8.7 million for an arts center in Chatfield and $10 million for an athletic complex in St. Cloud.
This bonding bill was full of unnecessary, ill-advised projects, wrapped around a few good ones. But overall, there was too much wasteful spending.
I came to St. Paul to stop wasting taxpayer dollars on things like arts centers. Apparently, Considine has no problem with such waste, even though Considine signed onto a bill supporting our constitutional requirement for single-subject bills.
The 2020 contracts bill was also cited in the letter. Once again, Mr. Considine greatly oversimplifies things. The Minnesota Legislature is regularly forced to rubber-stamp contracts that have already been negotiated between unions, institutions, and state government agencies. The Legislature does not participate in these negotiations, so the taxpayers who will pay for these contracts and raises effectively do not have a voice.
Rep. Jeremy Munson
Lake Crystal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.