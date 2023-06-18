In the Wednesday edition of The Free Press an article reported on the dismissal of drug charges in a 2022 Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office case.
The paper quoted the judge’s order and reported that my deputies’ conduct was illegal. I disagree. During my 25-year law enforcement career I have never heard of “crowding” and “prodding” as being illegal.
My deputies are highly trained, experienced professionals who are trained in detecting when they are being lied to. They are also able to identify and articulate when they suspect, or know, there is criminal activity occurring.
That was the case in this incident. The subject in this incident was known to deputies as being involved in the sale of methamphetamine. In addition, the deputies were aware of new information provided to them by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force about this subject.
In the end, the information proved to be true, and a large amount of methamphetamine was taken off the streets that day. Selling methamphetamine is illegal, as is driving with a revoked license and attempting to flee the law enforcement on a motorcycle.
We have to live with the Judge’s decision, but my deputies were not the ones breaking the law.
Sheriff Jeff Wersal
Blue Earth County
