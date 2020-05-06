It is time to stop giving tax breaks to millionaires.
Recently The Free Press did a survey about the development of the lot next to Cub Foods West. I don't remember the exact number but the majority supported the development.
Here is what you may not know, and this is why I don't support the project as it is set up.
Our federal government and Mankato City Council is providing tax breaks for millionaires/large corporations. I would be fine with this if it were consistent at all levels of income.
I own several small low- to mid-income rental properties in Mankato area. I am constantly trying to improve my properties and the neighborhoods and have not been supported by the city.
My rentals have to compete with rentals that are being subsidized by our taxes.
Your taxes are being used to make the rich richer.
We need to help people when they are in need but should that last forever or have a time limit? I do realize that some will need help for their entire lives, but most people and can work and don't need a lifetime of rental assistance.
There is a significant amount of abuse with individuals on government housing assistance. I live next to low-income housing and have rented to individuals on government assistance. My best guess is 25-50% are scamming the system.
I grew up in a low-income home and my family needed government assistance when I was in my 20s. Managing my properties is my second job.
I had to beg, borrow and work hard to get where I am now. It upsets me to see the rich get richer when they get these sweet deals.
It would be great to get that area developed, but let's do it fairly.
Chip Gay
Mankato
