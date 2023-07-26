Noticing few letters to the editor published in The Free Press for a couple of weeks maybe I can fill some space.
The lane for writing about the status of the various Donald J. Trump indictments has been filled for more than a year by My View commentary.
There has been very little written about the Biden bribe allegations in The Free Press News or Opinion page sections. Considering the possibility it is a Republican conspiracy theory I will withhold comment until I see more evidence.
That leaves me to digress to what our "One Minnesota" state DFL controlled government plans to do with the approximate $18 billion surplus. Best I can tell the short answer is they plan to expand existing state programs, create new ones, and at the same time raise taxes and fees by about $9 billion.
Compare that with the one-time rebate check for a few hundred dollars the benevolent state Legislature plans to send taxpayers that meet certain criteria sometime this fall.
For some context, consider that if you were to start counting today and continue at the rate of one digit per second it would take about 32 years to reach one billion.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
