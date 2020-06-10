There are times when silence is golden. Now is not one of those times. Today silence may be interpreted as indifference to or even complicity in perpetuating racial injustice.
Hats off to the peaceful protesters who stood up and spoke up in moral outrage over the murder of George Floyd. In Mankato, Minneapolis and cities across the nation and around the world, large crowds gathered and marched to call for an end to police violence. Handcuffs to those who tried to take advantage of the situation to loot, do damage, or try to incite violence.
Fortunately, many of the activists are demanding far-reaching changes to end the systemic racism in our society, not just justice for the Floyd family, as important as that is.
The Twin Cities have been the "whitest" large metropolitan area in the country. Restrictive housing covenants, redlining credit by banks, racist real estate agents, and physical threats have been used to confine blacks to certain parts of Minneapolis.
Urban renewal and the construction of highways, such as 35W, have been at the expense of established black communities. White Minneapolitans fiercely resisted racial integration of metropolitan schools.
Throughout our history blacks have been the last to be hired and the first to be fired. The police in Minneapolis have behaved as if they were an occupying force in the black communities instead of protectors of the residents. The list goes on, and because it does, let us begin with police reform but not stop there.
We in Mankato must continue our dialogues over racism and see that all of our citizens are treated with respect and dignity.
Don Strasser
Mankato
