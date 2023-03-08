If you have not read the "Another View" editorial of the North Andover, Massachusetts, Eagle Tribune published in the March 6 edition of The Free Press, I suggest you do that before continuing with this response letter.
Discontinuing the Dilbert strip in what in my youth (I'm 85) we called the funnies, apparently was not the result of any specific Dilbert strip. It was generated from personal comments Dilbert creator Scott Adams made in the You Tube show, "Real Coffee with Scott Adams."
I read Adams comments as a disappointed reaction to the Rasmussen poll indicating only 53 percent of Black American respondents agreed with the statement: "It's OK to be white."
The Another View apparently read them as Adams targeting the 26 percent of Black Americans who "disagreed with the statement or weren't sure about it." It's all in a state of mind. However you view them, maybe we can agree they were ill advised.
I am not big on comic strips, but I did often read Dilbert. I found Adams' satirical portrayal of how Dilbert and office employees interacted with each other and their pointy haired boss if not typical, funny. I still do.
The thought the comic strip might be racist never crossed my mind. Probably because I am not obsessed with race.
I do not know if Scott Adams is racist. I do know racism is not funny. Now that Dilbert is not available in The Free Press, I read the strip at the "Dilbert by Scott Adams Homepage."
If I find something "not funny," I will drop Dilbert like a bad habit.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
