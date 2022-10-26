My wife and I recently attended a performance at Minnesota State University of Shakespeare's "Richard III."
In the program we were given the director, Heather Elise Hamilton, wrote some notes. I quote: "He was so focused on his own self-gain that he is willing to sacrifice the good of the country in order to serve himself. He constructs outrageous lies about his critics, uses the power of his office to intimidate and threaten any who disagrees with him, believes he is entitled to take from his nation anything that strikes his fancy, and demonstrates no interest in the health and safety of his people. These are dangerous and terrifying things to see in a leader."
I'm confused. Was she writing about Richard III or a very recent former president?
Larry D. Taylor
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.