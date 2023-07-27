The decisions our Mankato school board makes is critical to the work and learning that happens in our community and what kind of a community we live in.
Standing by the core values of being visibly inclusive, intentionally equitable, actively anti-racist, committed to excellence, and accountable for results is not only on them, though. It's on every educator and worker in our schools and every citizen and member of our community.
The board's decision to support the curriculum involving overt and covert racist content in a West High School classroom is not acceptable to everyone. Following the process, that was already in place, demonstrates the board's openness to and an understanding that these challenges are possible and part of the learning experience inside and outside of school.
Discomfort is part of the learning process — but not only in school. My hope is that having had this issue raised in our community with the Mankato school board, more of us will grow and learn about how we live in and participate in a present with a long history of overt and covert racist stereotypes, prejudices, inequities, injustices, beliefs, actions and words that affect us all — but especially those who are targeted, whether intentionally or unintentionally.
Our United States, Minnesota and local histories are woven through, and into the present, with some pretty uncomfortable reality. We can change that together, but first we have to learn about it and acknowledge it.
Our school board's decision challenges our children and young people and us to do that, to keep learning and growing and becoming less racist in overt and covert ways.
Diane Dobitz
Mankato
