One hundred eighty-two students left Mankato Area Public schools from Oct. 1, 2021, until June 1, 2022. The discussion at the July 18 school board meeting was about how to "tell the story of Mankato Schools" and forming a school advisory council that includes Greater Mankato Growth. Why is the answer not to develop round table discussions that the entire community is invited to attend? The city of Mankato has held these discussions when they plan to redevelop a neighborhood. It is an opportunity for everyone in the community to be part of the discussion.
Each student leaving the district has their own story to tell, a story that will impact their future in this community. Often the story is about how they did not feel safe or respected. Families who have experienced safety issues, bullying, discrimination, would rather leave the district instead of fighting a system that refuses them respect.
At the May 16 school board meeting, a board member stated that some teachers do not feel comfortable advocating for themselves or their departments. The reason is that they do not want to hurt anyone's feelings, which is called toxic positivity.
This is not toxic positivity; this is a toxic work and learning environment where not everyone is safe and certainly not respected. The changing of school policies without the involvement of their entire community is discriminatory and toxic.
If the school board really wants to reduce the numbers of students leaving the district and employee turnover, they should open the discussion to their entire community.
They best act fast, because the slow leak of students is turning into a steady stream.
Elizabeth Hanke
Mankato
