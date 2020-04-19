As COVID-19 ramped up in January, so did my fifth semester as a masters of social work student.
By March, debate had begun between parents about whether or not schools should be closed. The shutdown came swiftly and my husband and I struggled with working from home, online school and unforeseen technology blips, including apple juice, a laptop and a $400 repair bill.
Social workers worry about their clients. I think of the difficulties my family has faced and I worry about the families I have worked with in Mankato and back in Chicago where I am from. These families work in the industries every family is now relying on, often don’t have health insurance and can’t afford to miss a paycheck. These families do not have access to the internet preventing their children from participating in online school.
I worry about reports of increased domestic violence, food shortages and not being able to find toilet paper. I see other countries increasing social safety nets like unemployment insurance, suspending mortgage payments and discussing universal incomes.
We have been promised a check that won’t even cover rent for a family in this area, let alone Chicago. It’s no wonder some are defying the stay at home order when there is no plan to take care of the most vulnerable in our society.
The lack of a social safety net was here before COVID-19 and will continue to be after COVID-19 is gone. I wonder, as I do when times are good, why we let this happen in the richest country in the world?
Janet Meegan
Mankato
