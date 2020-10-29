In southern Minnesota, we value community. It’s easy to be disheartened by the stress of this pandemic, the state of politics, and the division.
Yet, whether you align with red, blue or purple, I still see us take care of one another every day. We check in on our friends and family members in isolation, we donate supplies and volunteer for food distribution, we support struggling local businesses and nonprofits, we help shovel out heaps of snow from our neighbors’ driveways, and we help strangers jump start their cars when they’re stranded in the harsh winter.
We know our communities thrive when we work better together.
In this spirit, I ask you to join me in sending Rep. Jeff Brand back to the state Legislature to continue working with us and for us. Brand values what we value as southern Minnesotans and he helps strengthen our communities in these challenging times.
In his first term in office, Brand forged relationships across the aisle to pass several pieces of bipartisan legislation. To name a few, Brand “worked better together” to pass legislation for the expansion of Highway 14, funding for infrastructure, grain bin safety and pandemic relief.
For his prolific work the past two years, Brand was honored with the First Term Legislator of the Year award by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities.
I am so proud of the work he has accomplished, the strong relationships he’s fostered, his advocacy for cities and townships across District 19A, and for always listening to and learning from his constituents.
Together, let’s vote for Brand and send him back for a second term as our state representative.
Keri Johnson
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.