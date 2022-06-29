We in District 18A deserve better representation in our Minnesota House of Representatives. We deserve a candidate like Jeff Brand.
Our current representative claims she wants to “heal the great divide that we have seen in politics today.” How exactly has she done that? By posting purposely divisive content without offering a single solution and voting against all major bills that have been offered. She is just warming the seat and collecting a check.
Brand will actually work for us and our interests. That can be seen by his record when he was our representative. He passed 13 bills into law in just two years. Including some bills that have brought major benefit to our area, like the expansion of Highway 14.
Jeff Brand will fight for us and actually propose solutions to the problems we are facing. Brand should be our representative in District 18A.
Jen Cooklock
North Mankato
