The Minnesota I know offers a helping hand to her neighbors, stands up against injustice, and creates a better place for all of us to live. Rep. Jim Hagedorn knows nothing about Minnesota values.
The scandal-ridden 1st Congressional District representative recently criticized President Joe Biden's administration for providing free food and housing to unaccompanied immigrant children seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Fuming over the idea of brown children eating meals and staying warm, Hagedorn blathered that “we need to return to the policies of President Trump and the Republicans!" For all the lies that Hagedorn constantly tells about his moral character, I am delighted to see him tacitly acknowledge that the Trump loyalists in the GOP are not pro-life, but are instead anti-child and pro-starvation.
Had Hagedorn and the rest of his fellow toadies lived in first century Egypt, they would certainly have abandoned and persecuted another brown child seeking asylum. The Minnesota I know protects children and families because families are where we reinforce our values that are centered in compassion and support.
Hagedorn is morally bankrupt, and CD-1 deserves better. We deserve a congressperson who will fight for our values.
Misti Harper
St. Peter
