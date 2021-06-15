Melinda "Mindy" Kaye (Tweet) Tarleton, age 52, of Budapest, Hungary, originally of Leota, MN, graduated to heaven on June 12, 2021 in Mankato, MN. Funeral service will be 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mankato, lunch following. Visitation and concurrent memor…