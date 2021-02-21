Republican leaders are in a quandary. Their party is hemorrhaging voters as the population grows. Only 25% of voters identify as Republicans. Congressional Republicans face a choice.
They can simply tell the truth, acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidency fairly, and assume the role of the loyal opposition. If Republicans can return to their principles and contribute to bipartisan solutions to the nation's most pressing problems, they may escape the fate of the 19th century Whigs.
But most Republicans in and out of Congress seem to have chosen to remain Trumpian, short for being comfortably allied with the white power movement. This includes white nationalists, Christian nationalists, anti-Semites, fascists, and gullible Qanon loonies.
The coalition of Trump and the white mob is one of convenience. The white power movement preceded Trump and will continue to exist post-Trump. Its members believe they are the only true Americans, the only authentic ones as defined by race and nationality.
To them people of color are counterfeit citizens; their votes are bogus and should not count.
The mob is an exclusive club of closed minds, open to only whites born in the U.S.A. Trump's role was to validate them, and, as the chosen minority, only they are entitled to choose the president.
Their fear of historical change has led to insecurity and anger. They feel disrespected culturally and outnumbered racially. If confronted directly, their anger easily morphs into violence.
We cannot allow them to drag us back to what one historian called the Dark Ages of the 1950s. Only a diversified American majority which still believes in American democracy can save us from the intimidation of the mob.
Don Strasser
Mankato
