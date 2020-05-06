I listened to Gov. Tim Walz talking about our state’s ability to test for the COVID-19 virus. The collaboration with the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota is supposed to ramp up our volume of testing.
Currently, we do not seem to have a good idea of how widespread the virus is in our general population.
The 2019 population of our state was 5.64 million distributed throughout 87 counties. Given all our data banks, could our state randomly chose 1 person per thousand in all 87 counties and test them for the virus?
If my math is correct, that would amount to 5,640 tests. I realize that there are too many factors to extrapolate an exact figure, but it should provide a baseline.
Patrick Duenwald
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.