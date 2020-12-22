Along with the usual political chatter, negative opinions have been expressed with regard to Jill Biden's designation as "doctor." She has an EdD. The rationale is that only medical and dental professionals are truly doctors.
I received my PhD in 1975 and was immediately advised not to call myself doctor. My students called me Doctor Booker, but I was not supposed to call myself that. Even Ann Landers supported that position.
After 45 years as a "Phud", here are two observations:
• I know of no other country with such a rule. In some, anyone with any kind of a doctorate plasters it on everything.
• I've observed that the people who tell me not to call myself doctor are invariably those who do not have a doctorate.
James A. Booker
Mankato
